Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus praises Eddie Nketiah's qualities

Gabriel Jesus Eddie Nketiah Striker Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah

Sun, 14 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has paid special praises to fellow striker Eddie Nketiah, talking him up as one of the best strikers in the team.

Eddie Nketiah who is eligible to play for both Ghana and England has been on the radar of Ghana FA for a long while.

While the player is undecided on which national team to represent, Gabriel Jesus believes that the young striker is very good.

According to the Brazilian, the qualities of Nketiah matches the standard of some top strikers in the world.

Speaking after Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leicester City on Saturday, Jesus said Nketiah has been able to help him find himself after leaving Man City last season.

“I was not happy at City, I just want to play for the club but the manager… Sometimes the players want to play and I am the same,” Jesus said.

“Here I come and train every day with Eddie. He has a lot of qualities and confidence to play as well and I think Arsenal have two good strikers,” he added.

Eddie Nketiah has asked for more time to decide on his international future as he wants to focus on his club career at the moment.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
