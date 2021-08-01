Arsenal star Thomas Partey damages ankle during friendly against Chelsea

Sun, 1 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Midfielder Thomas Party is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury on Sunday, 1 August 2021, in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal.
The Ghana international had to be substituted in the first half at the Emirates.
Partey appeared to have damaged urn his ankle under a first-half challenge by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
He received extensive treatment in the 34th minute, before trying to carry on.
But just six minutes later he was down again, and subsequently replaced by Granit Xhaka.
