Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah reveals desire to play for Black Stars

Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketia

Eddie Nketiah happy Ghana qualified for World Cup

Gareth Southgate plots to snatch Eddie Nketia from Ghana



GFA working behind closed doors to get more players



Arsenal striker Eddie Nketia has left the door open for a possible switch of nationality from England to Ghana.



Eddie Nketiah is one of the players the Ghana Football Association are hoping to have in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It has been reported that the Ghana Football Association have been courting the young striker but nothing has come out so far. .



However, in a latest interview with The Athletic, Eddie Nketia expressed his joy in seeing Ghana qualify for the World Cup and revealed that there is a possibility of him playing for the Black Stars but wants to put the uncertainty about his club career to bed first.

“My parents are both Ghanaian and I have Ghana heritage so yeah there is a possibility,” the Arsenal player said in an interview on The Beautiful Game Podcast.



“I am open to both playing for Ghana and obviously England. I have played for the [England] youth team so naturally, when I was much younger, they called me out to play for them.



“Being from Ghana, obviously I’m happy they have qualified to play at the World Cup. I know players like Thomas, Amartey and I am happy for them as well,” he added.



Eddie Nketia has struggled to break into the starting eleven of coach Mikel Arteta’s team and wants to seal a place in the team before thinking about playing for Ghana.



He said “the situation I am in is kind of like my club is a priority first. You got to know what you are doing for the season, there is no point in looking too far ahead when there is something of a big decision in your career coming in front.

“So I’m kind of being consistent enough in putting that talks across. At the moment the full focus is my club, sort out things for next season.”







According to him, he would have to discuss with his family about either playing for the Three Lions or Black Stars since he has ties with both countries. “Once I’m finished, then I can seat with my family and have that discussion. To both, I’m not closing the door to anything. It’s great to have the opportunity to do,” the Arsenal player said.



Nketiah who begin his career at Chelsea joined Arsenal and made his professional football debut after spending two years in the Arsenal academy. He was sent on loan to Leece United last season and on his return, has struggled for playing time under Arteta.