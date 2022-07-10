0
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus heaps praise on Eddie Nketiah following Nurnberg clash

Sun, 10 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal new signing Gabriel Jesus has lauded Ghana target Eddie Nketiah following their link-up in their 5-3 win over Nurnberg on Friday in a pre-season friendly.

The Brazilian stole the show against the German outfit, scoring a brace in his first match for Mikel Arteta's side, with the first strike coming less than 90 seconds after he was substituted on.

Jesus linked up well with Nketiah who provided him with the assist for the aforementioned finish.

Speaking after the game, Jesus said: "It was so good to play with Eddie."

"We’re both together and make short passes that’s good. We have a lot of qualities and it was so good to play with him."

Last season, Nketiah played 21 games in the Premier League, scored five goals, and provided one assist for Mikel Arteta's side as they finished 5th on the league table.

Arsenal have handed him a new long-term contract and has been handed jersey No.14 which was worn by Arsenal legend Henry between 1999 and 2007, with the Frenchman scoring 228 goals for the Gunners in two separate spells.

