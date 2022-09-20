Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus reacts to missing out on Brazil squad for Ghana game

Partey with Jesus and other teammates

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus says he will be supporting Brazil in their game against Ghana despite missing out on the 26-man squad for the game.

Despite a strong start to life at Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus was surprisingly left out of Brazil’s squad for the matches against Brazil and Tunisia.



Reacting to the decision by Brazil coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, commonly known as Tite, Gabriel Jesus disclosed that he had a conversation with the coach and is not worried about being left out.



He is confident that the five-time World champions will secure victory over their two African opponents.



“I respect (Tite’s decision to not call him up) I’m a Brazilian and I will always support Brazil. I also respect the players that are there, they’re top players. I’ll keep trying my best to get chances again,” Gabriel told journalists after scoring in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday.



Gabriel’s club teammate, Thomas Partey has meanwhile reported to Ghana’s camp in France ahead of the game.

The deputy Black Stars captain is one of 24 players who turned up for the first day of preparations for the match on Friday, September 23, 2022.



In photos and videos published by the Ghana Football Association, players were put through their paces and underwent some drills.



The mood in camp appears to be lively and friendly as the players bonded with their new teammates.



Tariq Lamptey, Ranford Yeboah, Stephan Ambrosius, and Inaki Williams were four of the five new players who have so far reported to camp.



Mohammed Salisu, per the FA’s latest update, is yet to report in camp despite playing his last league game on Friday.

