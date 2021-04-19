Arsenal vs Fulham: Eddie Nketiah late goal save Arsenal from home defeat

Nketian celebrate im goal plus team mates

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah late goal help Arsenal rescue one point against Fulham for Premier League.

Nketiah wey come on as second half substitute tap in rebound shot for di 96th minute of added time to equalise for Arsenal.



Di Gunners been dey trail Fulham for di most part of di second half after Nigerian striker Josh Maja bin put Fulham ahead from di penalty spot.

Maja goal na di only shot on target wey Fulham bin record for di match wey Arsenal dominate possession but produce little end product.



