0
Menu
Sports

Arteta gives an update on Thomas Partey's injury

Thomas Partey 098765.png Thomas Partey

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has disclosed that there is no rush to get Thomas Partey back into the team playing.

According to him, the midfielder has suffered a significant injury and he is not expected to make progress quickly.

“He’s [Partey] progressing but he had a significant injury so we don’t expect him to make progress quickly enough to see him again this season,” Mikel Arteta said in a pre-match interview to this weekend’s game against West Ham United.

Thomas Partey suffered his latest injury setback earlier this month during the 3-0 defeat away to Crystal Palace.

Although it is uncertain, reports indicate that it is likely the Ghana midfielder will not feature again for Arsenal this season.

He is set to also miss Ghana’s AFCON qualifying match against Madagascar later this month.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Sefa Kayi clashes with Pratt over Rawlings
How the rivalry between Ghana’s Nkrumah and Togo’s Olympio killed the dream of a united Africa
Elizabeth Ohene takes on Barker-Vormawor, MFWA in latest address to the BBC
I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss