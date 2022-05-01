Arteta gives an update on Thomas Partey's injury

Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has disclosed that there is no rush to get Thomas Partey back into the team playing.

According to him, the midfielder has suffered a significant injury and he is not expected to make progress quickly.



“He’s [Partey] progressing but he had a significant injury so we don’t expect him to make progress quickly enough to see him again this season,” Mikel Arteta said in a pre-match interview to this weekend’s game against West Ham United.



Thomas Partey suffered his latest injury setback earlier this month during the 3-0 defeat away to Crystal Palace.

Although it is uncertain, reports indicate that it is likely the Ghana midfielder will not feature again for Arsenal this season.



He is set to also miss Ghana’s AFCON qualifying match against Madagascar later this month.