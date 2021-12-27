ArthurLegacy Sports players send Christmas messages to fans

Felix Afena Gyan

Players of ArthurLegacy Sports took to their various social media pages on Saturday to deliver Christmas messages to their christian followers.

Sassuolo wonderkid Justin Kumi, Bologna left back Ebenezer Annan, Parma Primavera Captain Ahmed Awua, Kingsley Asante Ofori of SJK Akatemia and Roma sensation Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan all wished their followers well during the festive period.



Ebenezer Annan posted on his Instagram @Jless-annan with a message of appreciation to his followers."Thank you so much for the love and support. God richly bless you all. Merry Christmas"



Ahmed Awua on his twitter account @AwuaAhmed appealed to people to show love to the underprivileged in society."Christmas is a period of giving. let's show utmost love and care to the underprivileged amongst us. Merry Christmas"



Finnish Kokkone league top scorer, Kingsley Asante Ofori wished his followers a blissful festive period."Merry Christmas to you all. May your holidays sparkle with joy and laughter"



Sassuolo midfielder Justin Kumi had a short message for his love ones on @ArthurLegacy"Whishing you a Merry Christmas and a Healthy Prosperous New year in advance"

Roma striker Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan urged his following to continue observing the Covid 19 protocols during the holidays on both his twitter and Instagram accounts.



@ohenegyanfelix9 "Merry Christmas. Remember to protect yourself this festive period. Kindly observe the Covid protocols"



Gyan's message couldn't have been more appropriate and timely as the Omicron virus spreading fast across Europe.



The 18 year old tested positive for Covid a week after his brace against Genoa and missed two games this month.