Asamoah Gyan Advises Inaki Williams, Lamptey, Salisu & co. on Ghana and World Cup future

Inaki Williams

The Black Stars legend has warned the foreign-born stars who switched allegiance against featuring for the country in one tournament.

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan is keen to see players who have switched nationalities to represent the Black Stars do it beyond the World Cup.



A number of foreign-born stars, including Spanish-born Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams, confirmed their availability for the Blacks Stars in June, boosting Ghana ahead of the global tournament in Qatar.



Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford Yeboah are the other players who pledge their allegiance and while Gyan recognises what they will bring to the team, he hopes they will be there for the long haul.



“Sometimes we should forget about everything. Kevin-Prince Boateng when he came, it was a whole lot but he was able to deliver,” Gyan told Ghana Soccernet.

“Football-wise, those who have come in are great players, Tariq Lamptey and those guys are very good players and they can also put something into the national team.



“My advice to those guys is, we are here to support them but my question is what next? They should not come and play because of the World Cup and afterwards, they decide to decline subsequent invitations.”



“Once you have naturalised for Ghana, you should be fully committed to the national team. After the [World Cup], they should still be available because this is a national team which does not engage in one tournament.”