Asamoah Gyan and Kylian Mbappe are my idols - Mizak Asante

Ghanaian teenager, Mizak Asante, has named African football legend Asamoah Gyan and PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe as his two idols in the game.



Mizak Asante rose to fame over the weekend as his superb goal against Mobile Phone People in the Division Two League playoff final surfaced online.



He dribbled past over six players to score for his team Golden Kicks FC to progress to the Division One League.

But speaking on his aspirations in football, the 15-year-old attacker revealed that he wants to get to the levels of his idols Asamoah Gyan and Kylian Mbappe.



“Kylian Mbappe is my role model. He is my role model because of his pace and how he dribbles. Locally, I like all the players but Asamoah Gyan is the player I have been looking up to. I watched him during his time with Sunderland and I will avail myself if he decides to manage me,” he told Asempa FM in an interview.



