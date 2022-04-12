Asamoah Gyan backs Mohammed Salisu's Black Stars call-up

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu

Legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan would welcome Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu into the Black Stars set-up ahead of the World Cup should the centre-back avail himself for national duty.

The 22-year-old, who has refused to play for Ghana, has become a major subject of discussion, particularly following the Black Stars’ qualification for the global showpiece.



Although he has turned down invitations to the national team so far, there have been reports that the World Cup qualification is likely to soften his stand. However, a section of Ghana fans have questioned the player’s level of commitment to the country and if he deserves a place in the squad to Qatar.



“Why not, he is not only the best defender in the Premiership, but the Premiership is also the best league in the world,” Gyan said on Peace FM when asked whether the Southampton man should be considered for the World Cup.



“If he is rated among the top three defenders, definitely he is eligible to play for the national team if only he is in the plans of the coach and he [Salisu] has it in mind to play [for the country].



“Definitely, he should be ready for the national team, but it will depend on him and the technical team.”

Ahead of their World Cup qualifying play-off clash with Nigeria last month, Ghana caretaker boss Otto Addo held another meeting with Salisu with the intention to convince the defender to change his mind.



The centre-back, however, rejected the call one more time.



“I watch him as a fan because he is doing well at Southampton,” Gyan added.



“I think he is one of the top three defenders in the Premier League and he being a Ghanaian, I think he is selling the country.



“He is performing well but I don’t know if he wants to play for the national team.”