Asamoah Gyan begins UEFA License B coaching course in Wales

A Gyan C Asamoah Gyan (R)

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has commenced his UEFA License B coaching course in Europe.

The 36-year-old, who is yet to hang his boots, is preparing for life after football by starting his coaching badges in earnest. Gyan left Accra on Saturday, June 11, 2022, to begin the course in Wales.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain striker will be in class for a six-day programme for a Football Association of Wales’ Uefa B License certificate.

It is a residential course for those with experience playing or coaching the professional game.

Gyan has been inactive for close to a year due to an injury he picked up while playing for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC.

The 36-year-old, who is the country’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, plans to remain in the game after his retirement.

Gyan is keen on returning to the pitch to play and has again been linked with giants Asante Kotoko.

He recently released his autobiography at a plush ceremony, bringing together legends and Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo.

