Asamoah Gyan begins coaching course in Wales

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has begun his coaching course in Wales.



Gyan travelled to Wales on Saturday, June 11, 2022, for a six-day programme for the Football Association of Wales' UEFA B License certificate.



In a picture shared on social media by Former Newport County player Sam O'Sullivan, Gyan posed for a selfie with Sam while they both got ready for their session.

It is a residential course for those who have experience in playing or coaching the professional game.



"Yes, it's true. Gyan will be taking the first steps to coach this June. He's keen to do somebody for the game," Asamoah Gyan's local manager, Sammy Anim, said as quoted by GHANASoccernet.com.



"There's no doubt about his soccer IQ and love for the game, so he wants to take it to the next level," he added.



Anim Addo concluded that the former Sunderland man dreamed of becoming a coach.



"He will love to be a coach in future, and this is the first step to realising that dream."

Regarding his retirement, Asamoah Gyan has said he still has some football in him.



"I haven't retired yet. If I need to play, I have to shed some weight and be active before [that], and train week in week out, and I will be good," he said on Super Sports TV during the AFCON 2021.



"Body-wise, I still feel young at heart; I've still got a lot to offer. The mind is there, everything is alright, but physically I don't think I am ready for now. I need to work on my body."



