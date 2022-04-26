Asamoah Gyan begs corporate Ghana to rescue 'struggling' GPL players

Asamoah Gyan makes GPL debut against Medeama

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has made a passionate appeal to corporate Ghana to come to the rescue of Ghana Premier League players because their living conditions are nothing to write home about.



According to the African football legend who spent a year with Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League, the players are suffering financially and that is why player exodus is on the rise.



He made a passionate appeal to corporate Ghana and the government to come on board and sponsor the local clubs so that the welfare of the players will be improved.

He urged the companies to sponsor the Ghana Premier League clubs as a way of giving back to the community in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM.



"I felt very bad and sometimes I get angry too about the situation. There are some companies here in Ghana that can sponsor the clubs because the budgets of the clubs are not beyond them. A lot of them should come on board and support the teams."



He added that" sometimes the administrators of the clubs are lazy because they need to push harder."



Asamoah Gyan made five appearances in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League before parting ways with Legon Cities following the expiration of his contract.



The former Sunderland striker will be launching his book titled 'Legyandary' on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

