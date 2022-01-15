Asamoah Gyan blames loss of concentration and Baba Iddrisu's injury for Ghana's draw against Gabon

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has blamed the loss of concentration and Baba Iddrisu's injury for the Black Stars stalemate against Gabon at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

An insipid second-half performance cost Ghana victory in their crucial AFCON match with Gabon on Friday.



The Black Stars conceded in the 89th minute to draw with the Panthers in a match Ghana needed to win to stand a good chance of progressing to the knockout stage.



Captain Andre Ayew led by example by scoring a stunning opening goal for the Black Stars.



His 10th goal at the AFCON looked to have secured three points for Black Stars, but Jim Allevinah struck from close range late on.



Andre Ayew put Ghana in front midway through the first half but his strike was cancelled out by Gabon sub-Jim Allevinah's 88th-minute equaliser.

Gyan, who is currently serving as a pundit on SuperSports said he is unhappy with the results and blamed loss of concentration and Baba Iddrisu's injury for the stalemate.



"I'm not happy, we deserved the three points but I think we lost a bit of concentration and conceded a goal in the last minute. We cannot keep on conceding goals in the latter stages of the game"



"I think Baba Iddrisu's injury was a big blow for Ghana because when he left you could see everything changed. I think we could have brought two offensive midfielders to be able to kill the game. We sat back too much, we were defending too much, we were in control over the game and you cannot sit back when you are in control over a game, you have to try and kill the game"



"The Gabonese weren't that dangerous so we could have even gone forward and gotten a goal but we sat back and then we conceded a goal in the latter stages. I'm not a happy man, now we have to go home and start calculating which should have won this game but it's football so let's see what happens in the next game" he said.