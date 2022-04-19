Asamoah Gyan breaks silence over Black Stars captaincy strip

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has said he felt betrayed when he was stripped of the captaincy prior to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.



The then Black Stars head coach, James Kwesi Appiah, replaced Gyan with Andre Dede Ayew in the leadership role.



Three years after the incident, Gyan has broken his silence on the incident, saying that he was betrayed.



“I felt betrayed when the captaincy was taken from me because the people who know what actually ensued will tell you that they know that I was betrayed; that’s all I can say,” the former Udinese striker told Asaase radio.

Asamoah Gyan who had led Ghana to three AFCONs (2013 to 2017) was named as general captain for the 2019 edition with the armband handed to his deputy Ayew.



Ghana exited the tournament at the round of 16 stages, losing on penalties. Gyan made one appearance in the competition.



Following Ghana's exit, the 36-year-old has not worn the Black Stars jersey since, although he is yet to announce his retirement.



Gyan has played in six AFCON competitions — 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017.



He made his AFCON debut in 2008 and has scored 8 goals in the tournament, two goals behind Ghana's top scorer at the AFCON Dede Ayew.