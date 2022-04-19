0
Menu
Sports

Asamoah Gyan breaks silence over Black Stars captaincy strip

Asamoah Gyan 610x400 Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Andre Ayew succeeds Asamoah Gyan as Black Stars captain

Tunisia eliminate Ghana at round 16 stage of 2019AFCON

I still have a lot to offer, Asamoah Gyan on retirement

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has said he felt betrayed when he was stripped of the captaincy prior to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The then Black Stars head coach, James Kwesi Appiah, replaced Gyan with Andre Dede Ayew in the leadership role.

Three years after the incident, Gyan has broken his silence on the incident, saying that he was betrayed.

“I felt betrayed when the captaincy was taken from me because the people who know what actually ensued will tell you that they know that I was betrayed; that’s all I can say,” the former Udinese striker told Asaase radio.

Asamoah Gyan who had led Ghana to three AFCONs (2013 to 2017) was named as general captain for the 2019 edition with the armband handed to his deputy Ayew.

Ghana exited the tournament at the round of 16 stages, losing on penalties. Gyan made one appearance in the competition.

Following Ghana's exit, the 36-year-old has not worn the Black Stars jersey since, although he is yet to announce his retirement.

Gyan has played in six AFCON competitions — 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017.

He made his AFCON debut in 2008 and has scored 8 goals in the tournament, two goals behind Ghana's top scorer at the AFCON Dede Ayew.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Woman stabbed by brother to death
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival
Zanzibar hotel jumps to the defense of man who tried to rape tourist
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu
Related Articles: