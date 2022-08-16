Asamoah Gyan cannot compare his situation to Roger Milla - Mohammed Polo

Asamoah Gyan and Roger Milla

Ghanaian football icon, Mohamed Polo has told Asamoah Gyan not to compare his situation to Roger Milla as he seeks to play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Asamoah Gyan in an interview with the BBC disclosed his desire to play for Ghana's senior national team at the World Cup just like Roger Milla did with Cameroon at age 42.



The all-time Ghanaian top-scorer in his statement said "Anything can happen. It happened with Cameroon in 1994 with Roger Milla coming back from retirement to play at the World."



Reacting to Gyan's plea to have a last dance with the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mohammed Polo questioned why the former Sunderland wants to play for the national team even though he is inactive.



"We must be serious with our football, this is our fourth time going to the World Cup and Ghana wants to make an impact. Gyan still has the opportunity though he is aged. Some of his age mates are still playing regularly.

"Is he (Gyan) actively playing now? We know what he can do when he is active, so if he wants to play again for the Black Stars, he should register for a local team just like Sulley and prove his worth. Everything stops with coach (Otto Addo)," Mohammed Polo said in an interview with Atinka FM.



Polo noted that Milla was playing active football at age 42 even before he earned a place in Cameroon's squad for the World Cup so Gyan must do likewise before he earns a World Cup call-up.



"Roger Mila did the same and played well in the World Cup but the question is, 'are the situations the same?' We want to make an impact going to the world cup so all needed necessities must be explored but like I said we must be serious with our football."



