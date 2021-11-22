Asamoah Gyan celebrates 36th birthday

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Asamoah Gyan was born on 22nd November, 1985

Gyan holds the record as the top scorer for Ghana and Africa at the World Cup



Asamoah Gyan is Black Stars’ most capped player



Monday, November 22, 2021, is the birthday of Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan.



Baby Jet, as he is affectionately called, is celebrating his 36th birthday this year and he is making the most out of it.



Asamoah Gyan was born to Cecelia Amoako and Mr. Baffour Gyan in Ghana’s capital city, Accra, on the 22nd of November in 1985.



The striker who has cemented his place in Ghana’s history as the most capped Black Stars player and Africa’s top scorer at the FIFA World Cup took to social media to celebrate his new year.

“I am happy to live till this day, it is an occasion worth celebrating. On this day, I wish myself a life filled to the brim with happiness, health & prosperity. Happy birthday to me,” he shared the post with a bright smile in his white ‘Kaftan attire’.



GhanaWeb sends best wishes to the Ghana legend as he turns 36 years today.



