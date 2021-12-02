Asamoah Gyan confesses admiration for teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Fatawu Issahaku plays for Dreams FC

Black Stars legend, Asamoah Gyan has named talented teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku as his best player in the Ghana Premier League.

The former Steadfast FC forward moved to Dreams FC in the off-season to bolster the squad of the Dawu-based club.



After just five matchdays into the 2021/2022 Ghanaian top-flight league, he has displayed outstanding form and is currently in the race for the top scorer award with four goals.



Having followed the performance of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Asamoah Gyan says he is the best player in the Ghana Premier League.

“I think he’s the best player in the league right now, Fatawu is the best player in the league. I think he’s ready, he’s ready to compete.



“It is my prayer that he continues this way and you know for everything consistency is key,” Asamoah Gyan said as quoted by Ghanaweb.



He added, “Some players can start on a high but going forward then you see them declining. I’m praying that he becomes very consistent because I see a lot of qualities in him. He can be a very good player.”