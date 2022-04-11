Asamoah Gyan confirms his contract with Legon Cities has expired

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars, captain Asamoah Gyan has confirmed that he is no longer under contract with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.

Gyan, Ghana's all-time leading scorer, claims that his contract with the club has expired, making him a free agent.



The 36-year-old joined Legon Cities before the start of last season in a deal worth $1 million, according to reports.



However, due to a lack of fitness, the former Sunderland man struggled to make an impact.



He appeared in only six games as Legon Cities avoided relegation.



He hasn’t been involved with the club this season.

Earlier reports claimed that the club had terminated his contract, but he has now revealed that it had expired.



"I want to be back in action next season," Gyan said on Peace FM before being asked about Legon Cities, to which he replied, "I don't work with them anymore."



Gyan has a total of 51 goals in 109 appearances for Ghana. He is also Africa's all-time leading scorer in World Cup history. Gyan has also won a number of golden boots and trophies.



He told the interviewer that he was proud of his accomplishments but was not surprised because he predicted them.



