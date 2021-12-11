Asamoah Gyan congratulates newly-elected Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o

Asamoah Gyan (R), Samuel Eto'o (L)

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has congratulated Samuel Eto'o after winning the Cameroonian Football Federation presidency.

Samuel Eto'o, four-times African footballer of the year emerged victorious in Saturday's election and will lead FECAFOOT for the next four years.



Gyan took to social media to celebrate the Cameroonian legend's latest feat.



"Congratulations big brother Samuel Eto'o wish you all the best as you start this new and challenging journey. May your success as a footballer be your guide to greatness," wrote Gyan on Twitter.



The ex-Barcelona player pulled 43 votes against his main rival Saidou Mbombo Njoya who polled 31 votes to be elected as the new president.



Eto’o had the support of Maboang Kessack, Justin Tagouh, Crepin Nyamsi in the election.

75 delegates cast their votes with Samuel Eto’o emerging victorious after the election to lead one of the best football nations on the continent.



Samuel Eto'o Fils will lead the Cameroon Football governing body for the next four years.



The three-time UEFA Champions League winner will lead Cameroon’s delegation at next month’s Africa Cup of Nations which will be staged in his home country.



