Asamoah Gyan declares readiness to help Liberty Professionals

Asamoah Gyan1212121212456789 Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asamoah Gyan has stated that he is willing to assist his former club Liberty Professionals in any way possible.

The Scientific Soccer Lads must win their final game and hope that Kotoku Royals drop points in order to return to the Ghana Premier League.

And the former Ghana captain, who had a brief stint with Liberty before heading to Europe, has made himself available to serve the club again.

“Kudos to them, they have done an incredible job, they were relegated and they learnt their mistakes which is very very good.

“They have shown class, they have shown their ability to become one of the best teams Ghana has ever produced.

“Because they have produced most of the great players in Ghana football, the Michael Essien's, myself, Sulley Muntari, my brother [Baffour Gyan], they’ve produced a lot of great players.

“So being relegated and coming back to the premier league is a huge achievement for the club and kudos to them,” Asamoah Gyan told Adamu Muftawu of Radio Gold Sports.

Gyan says he is ready to help the club with the experience garnered from his professional sojourn.

”Definitely I will use my experience you know, I’ve been there before and right now I’m a Ghanaian and of course, I’m a patriot citizen and I’m here to help.

“We are all Ghanaians and we are here to help each other so anytime they need my services why not, I can use my experience to help the young ones and make sure that everything goes well,” Gyan added.

Gyan, 36, is a free agent

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
