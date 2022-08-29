0
Asamoah Gyan defends 'under-fire' Cristiano Ronaldo over performance against Southampton

Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has defended Cristiano Ronaldo who suffered backlash for a below-par cameo performance in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Ronaldo, who came on for the final 22 minutes, was unable to make much of an impact on the team's attack, leading some fans to believe the wantaway 37-year-old has nothing to offer the club.

While some Man United fans and rival fans criticised the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Gyan pointed out reasons why Ronaldo struggled in the game.

"Massa Massa he came on in the difficult moment of the game. He when winning the air duels for the team. He should have done better in the last counter-attack but he fought today to make sure day secure the winner. U just want to talk about him cos u have to comment," Gyan tweeted.

Nonetheless, Manchester United managed to pick up the scrappy win, which was their second of the season as they continue to build their momentum.

