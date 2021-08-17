Asamoah Gyan describes Ghana’s AFCON draw as tricky

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has cautioned against complacency, describing the Black Stars Group C draw for the next AFCON as tricky.

Gyan who has played in every AFCON since making his tournament debut in 2008 says "every team that has qualified to the tournament is coming to win it.”



The Black Stars of Ghana were on Tuesday night paired in Group C for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroun next January.



The Stars will have to beat, Morocco Comoros, and Gabon in the group stages of the competition.



While the group appears manageable on paper, Gyan is hoping the Stars won’t take chances.



“Morocco are a difficult side and they qualified without conceding a lot of goals so you have to be careful about them and also the other teams. My prayer is that we can get out of this group to the next stage of the competition.”

For the Black Stars, it will be another attempt to win the Cup of Nations which has eluded the country for the last four decades.



The Black Stars who are four times champions of the competition had an unimpressive campaign in 2019 where they were kicked out from the Round of 16.



With a new coach from the last edition, the Black Stars will hope they can become champions again since they last won it in 1982 in Libya.



The 2022 AFCON will see 24 participating teams divided into six groups of four.





GROUP A



Cameroun, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Cape Verde



GROUP B



Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi



GROUP C

Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon



GROUP D



Nigeria, Sudan, Egypt, Guinea Bissau



GROUP E



Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leon, Ivory Coast

GROUP F



Tunisia, Mali, Gambia, Mauritania