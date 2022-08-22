0
Menu
Sports

Asamoah Gyan details Sunderland's role in his Al Ain move

Asamoah Gyan Sunderland Legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he was persuaded by Sunderland to join United Arab Emirates side Al Ain.

The former Ghana captain's move to the Gulf in his prime came as a shock to many, with several fans unhappy especially after having a good first campaign with the Black Cats in the 2010/11 season.

However, Gyan had to leave because the English outfit needed the money at that time.

“Sunderland needed money at that time, they persuaded me to move to Al Ain," Gyan said on the Dentaa Show.

“I asked them if the fans were going to be happy I’m leaving. They said they knew how to deal with the fans," he added.

Asamoah Gyan enjoyed success in the United Arab Emirates, winning three UAE Pro League titles and the 2014 President Cup.

The 36-year-old is currently unattached after leaving Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities in April 2021. Gyan is yet to announce his retirement, but hopes for the last dance with the national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Related Articles: