Asamoah Gyan details the one thing Ghana must do to excel at 2022 World Cup

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has advised the Black Stars technical team to work on a defined system for the team before the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts in November 2022.

Ghana, who tried multiple systems during the international break, lost 3-0 to Brazil and won 1-0 to Nicaragua.



Speaking to joy news, Gyan said the team should identify themselves with one strong system that could bring the best out of the players available.



“Ghana needs to identify one strong system and master it. We have good players but we need to find the right system and be very good at it. We can make tweaks when necessary but we need that one system that we are very good at.”

The Black Stars have a tall order at the World Cup as they have been pitted against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



