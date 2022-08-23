Asamoah Gyan details why he picked Legon Cities over Kotoko

Former Legon Cities striker, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has revealed why he pulled the plugs on his move to join giants Asante Kotoko to sign for Legon Cities FC.

Asamoah Gyan ahead of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season dominated headlines both locally and on the international stage as his move to Legon Cities was also announced by FIFA on Twitter.



His move to Legon Cities didn't go down well with Asante Kotoko fans who felt betrayed by Asamoah Gyan who had agreed to join the club for a year.



Commenting on the issue, Asamoah Gyan stated that his unwillingness to relocate from Accra to Kumasi made him sign for Legon Cities.



“I have been an Accra boy. I didn’t want to move to another city and then Legon Cities contacted me. Although I was talking to Kotoko but I had wanted to be in Accra,” he said on the Dentaa Show.



However, he added that he will still fulfil his promise to Asante Kotoko fans that he will play for the club before he retires from the game.

“When I get fit and start playing competitive football, obviously I will play for Kotoko.”



Asamoah Gyan made five appearances for Legon Cities in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League without a goal.



