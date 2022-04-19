2
Asamoah Gyan disappointed in Kotoko fans for booing at him

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has expressed his disappointment in Asante Kotoko supporters for booing at him during a match with Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.

According to him, he never intended to choose Legon Cities over Asante Kotoko following his return to the Ghana Premier League.

He explained that after spending 17-years abroad, it was only prudent for him to rekindle his form playing in Accra before he could decide to play for Asante Kotoko.

“I needed to be in Accra after 17 years of playing in Europe so I chose to play for Legon Cities. I have now enjoyed Accra so I can move to Kumasi and play for Kotoko,” Gyan told Accra based Asaase FM.

Gyan has not hidden his love to play for the Porcupine Warriors in recent times. The former Sunderland player wanted to play for Asante Kotoko but the two parties were unable to reach an agreement.

According to him, he was disappointed when Kotoko fans heckled at him because he played for Legon Cities.

“I was so upset the day Kotoko fans booed me, but I know they love me.”

The 36-year-old believes playing for Asante Kotoko will be vital in his quest to earn a place in the Black Stars squad.

