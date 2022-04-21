Asamoah Gyan does not use juju - Manager

Anim Addo wants Gyan to earn Black Stars call-up

Anim Addo reveals genesis of his relationship with Gyan



Gyan to launch first book on April 30, 2022



Asamoah Gyan’s manager, Sammy Anim Addo has downplayed rumours that the former Black Stars captain’s goal-scoring exploits are influenced by voodooism (juju)



At the peak of his career, Asamoah Gyan scored a number of amazing goals which left people in shock. His impressive goal-scoring career has birthed suggestions from certain quarters that Gyan owes his success to juju.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check with Joseph Adamafio, Anim Addo revealed that there were several rumours that he consulted a juju man to help Gyan score more goals.



“Someone will look at me and say I do juju, they can say it but I believe in the most High, the King of Kings and controller of the universe,” Anim Addo said.

According to him, Gyan style of scoring goals is a result of constant practice which has become a technique.



“He has practised and practised, so when people say juju and those things, fine. You can believe in your juju but after all the prayers, you must practice.



“When he goes to that part he calls it technique…If you are a footballer and you want to be a superstar, you want to master in your trade you have to constantly practice," Anim Addo stated.



Watch Sports Check interview below



