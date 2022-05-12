0
Asamoah Gyan donates GH¢10k to taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner

Capturefsdd The donation was done on behalf of Asamoah Gyan

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Taxi driver returns traders' money left in his car

Dr Bawumia gifts viral taxi driver GH¢20,000

Manasseh Azure donates to viral taxi driver

Ghanaian football icon Asamoah has donated GH¢10,000 cedis to Kwesi Ackon, the taxi driver who returned an amount of money left in his car to the owner.

A representative of Asamoah Gyan donated on his behalf at the studios of Okay FM on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The ex-Black Stars player’s donation comes after Kwesi Ackon returned an amount of GH¢8,000 to the owner went in a viral video on social media.

Gyan requested to meet the taxi driver for his kind gesture under a post on Instagram where he wrote: "I wanna see him".

The cab driver, Kwesi Akon, has received several donations since the video went viral.

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni donated GH¢2,500 on behalf of two other unnamed donors.

Manasseh additionally donated a sum of GH¢20,000 to Ackon which he indicated was from the office of the vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Musician KiDi also donated GH¢5,000 cedis to Kwesi Ackon.

Background:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
