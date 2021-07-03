Asamoah Gyan eager to meet ‘mona mo bl3’ originator Samuel Kofi Ampofo

Legon Cities striker, Asamoah Gyan

Legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan is eager to meet ‘mona mo bl3’ originator after declaring that the former Black Stars captain is his favourite player.

The name Asamoah Gyan has been a global name due to the heroics of the striker when playing for the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.



However, it’s still heart-warming for us to see Ghanaians express their admiration for the striker.



The player tweeted a video of Samuel Kofi Ampofo, who rose to fame in Ghana with his popular catchphrase ‘mona mo bl3’, naming Gyan as his favourite player.



Kofi Ampofo said in an interview with Kofi TV that he had not met the former Sunderland and the Al Ain striker but he admires him a lot.

Gyan tweeted that he was “so touched” by the acknowledgement, adding that he would like to meet Ampofo.



See the tweet below:



