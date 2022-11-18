Asamoah Gyan earns coaching licence, rallies support for Black Stars team

Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian football star Asamoah Gyan has shared the news of completing a coaching course.

The former Black Stars captain has earned a Union of European Football Association (UEFA) B licence.



With a UEFA B licence, Gyan can be a head coach of a men's amateur club, a youth team of players not older than 16, or an assistant coach for a professional club.



The UEFA Pro licence is the highest certification, followed by the UEFA A licence.



Sharing the news on Twitter, Thursday, 17 November 2022, the famous number 3 jersey striker wrote: “Your new UEFA licence[d] coach is here [heart and football emojis]. Thanks to all who made it possible.”



Asamoah Gyan, a legend for being the highest goal scorer in Ghanaian football history, expressed special gratitude to the Football Association of Wales (FAW), where he took the licencing course, and proclaimed: “This is just the beginning.”

“January 2023 Coaching Clinic loading [prayer hand emoji],” Gyan advertised.



The UEFA B licence brings Gyan close to fulfilling his dream of being the strikers’ coach for Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars.



In April, he told Accra-based Citi FM “it’s something I’ve given a lot of thought to. I've received a lot of calls suggesting I venture into coaching. I’d like to handle the Black Stars as a strikers coach, but everything takes time. First, I need to work on my coaching course, and I’m due to begin in June or July, after that we’ll see.”



Regarded as the African player with the highest number of goals in the World Cup, Asamoah Gyan, 36, is currently a free agent.



He had hoped for a call up to join Ghana’s 26-man led by Coach Otto Addo for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Middle East.

Yesterday, Wednesday, 16 November 2022, he rallied support for the players representing Ghana at the Mundial.



“Everyone [has] shared his or her opinion about the Black Stars. [The] 26-man squad is out now… What we have to do now is support those in camp now. If you have any comments, wait till after the first game of the tournament. But for now, let’s pray for the team to deliver [prayer and flexing muscles emojis],” he said in a tweet.



Meanwhile today, Ghana’s national team and Switzerland’s national team played a friendly during which the former held the latter down by two goals to nil.