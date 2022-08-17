0
Asamoah Gyan explains the power behind jersey number 3

Asamoah Gyan 08.10 Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's striker Asamoah Gyan has explained why he chose number 3 as his preferred jersey number.

In the game of football strikers often like to wear either the jersey number 9 or 10 but in Asamoah Gyan's case he opted for number 3, a number associated with defenders.

Gyan has worn the jersey number 3 at both national and sometimes club level.

When asked by a colleague on a tennis court why he wears the jersey number 3 Gyan said it is a powerful number.

"I feel it's a powerful number and in life, if you want to lift something heavy, you count, 1,2,3 so the last one is 3 and it's a powerful number," Gyan stated.

Gyan's number 3 jersey has been an inspiration to a number of players including Cameroon's Indomitable Lioness skipper, Ajara Njoya Nchout.

