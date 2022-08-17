Asamoah Gyan explains the power behind jersey number 3

Ghana's striker Asamoah Gyan has explained why he chose number 3 as his preferred jersey number.
In the game of football strikers often like to wear either the jersey number 9 or 10 but in Asamoah Gyan's case he opted for number 3, a number associated with defenders.
Gyan has worn the jersey number 3 at both national and sometimes club level.
When asked by a colleague on a tennis court why he wears the jersey number 3 Gyan said it is a powerful number.
"I feel it's a powerful number and in life, if you want to lift something heavy, you count, 1,2,3 so the last one is 3 and it's a powerful number," Gyan stated.
Gyan's number 3 jersey has been an inspiration to a number of players including Cameroon's Indomitable Lioness skipper, Ajara Njoya Nchout.
JNA/KPE
- 2022 FIFA World Cup: Ghana tipped to finish third ahead of South Korea in Group H
- Division in Black Stars 1992 squad was not caused by Accra vs Kumasi rift
- I made mistakes - CK Akonnor reflects on Black Stars job
- Honour Asamoah Gyan with his last wish - Christian Atsu on Gyan's World Cup dreams
- Kwesi Appiah reacts to Asamoah Gyan World Cup comment
- Read all related articles