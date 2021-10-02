Asamoah Gyan extols Hearts coach Samuel Boadu, insists he is the best in Ghana

Samuel Boadu is coach of Accra Hearts of Oak

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has lauded Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu in an exchanges of praises between the two on social media.

Samuel Boadu reacted to a video posted on Twitter showing highlights of Asamoah Gyan during his days in France with Stade Reenais.



The gaffer replied the tweet describing Gyan as his favourite Ghanaian player and thanking him for what he's done for the country, in terms of football.



"Legend !! my favorite Asamoah Gyan, God bless you for all you have done for Ghana," wrote the coach.





Gyan, who was stunned by the tweet responded: "Best coach in Ghana right there."



Samuel Boadu led Hearts of Oak to the Ghana Premier League and FC Cup double after taking over halfway through the 2020/21 season.



He has also started the campaign on a positive note after leading the Phobians to victory over C.I Kamsar in the CAF Champions League.



Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan remains Ghana's all-time leading scorer in international football with 51 goals.