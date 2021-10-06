Asamoah Gyan extols Hearts coach Samuel Boadu, insists he is the best in Ghana

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has lauded Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu as the best technical brain in the country currently.

Samuel Boadu reacted to a video posted on Twitter showing highlights of Asamoah Gyan during his days in France with Stade Rennais.



The gaffer replied the tweet describing Gyan as his favourite Ghanaian player and thanking him for what he's done for the country, in terms of football.



" Legend !! my favorite Asamoah Gyan, God bless you for all you have done for Ghana," wrote the coach.

Gyan, who was stunned by the tweet responded: "Best coach in Ghana right there."



