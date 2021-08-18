Asamoah Gyan eyes a career in coaching after retirement

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all time top scorer

• Asamoah Gyan wants to become a coach

• The player says he has developed a passion for coaching



• Gyan is pursuing a coaching lincense



Ghanaian football star, Asamoah Gyan, has revealed that he has begun the process in acquiring a coaching license as his playing career draws to an end.



According to the player who signed a season-long loan with Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League last season, he discovered his passion for coaching in the just-ended season.



He noted that he came to the realization that he couldn’t sit on the bench without issuing instruction to players.

Speaking in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Gyan revealed that he has a well laid future plan which includes becoming a coach.



“Coaching license is part of the plan, whiles I’m playing, I’m also trying to get my license. There are a lot of things that are going on behind the scenes that people don’t know but maybe they would see the results,” Asamoah Gyan told Asempa on Wednesday.



He added, “Whenever you see me screaming during games, it’s all passion. Sometimes you realize things are not going well, I don’t get happy. I sometimes forget and start coaching to guide the player on the pitch.”



Gyan was speaking with the Accra based FM from his base in Cameroon after gracing the AFCON Draw.



