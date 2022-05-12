Asamoah Gyan funds treatment of cancer patient for two years - Reports

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan,

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has reportedly supported the treatment of a cancer patient at Korle Bu the Teaching Hospital for two years.



A report filed by Pulseghana.com suggests that the former Al Ain striker has supported the patient, Martha Tawiah Korkor, who has been on admission at the hospital for two years undergoing cancer treatment.



Asamoah Gyan is said to have donated a sum of GHc6,200, settling the cost of treatment for the next two years.



The former Sunderland man, who is also a philanthropist is known for such benevolence.

After seeing a viral video of a taxi driver who returned d8,000 left in his car to the owner, Gyan has requested to meet the cab driver.



Background of taxi driver's class act



A taxi driver has earned plaudits on social media after a video of his act of sincerity went viral. As shared by Okay FM, the taxi driver returned a substantial amount of money left in his car by one of his passengers.



The passenger, a fish trader at the Mallam Atta Market in Accra on Friday, May 6, 2022, boarded the taxi and left behind an amount of GHC8,000 in the cab.



The driver, who later found the money in his car, returned the amount to the woman at her residence, where he had dropped her off the previous day.



In the viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the emotional trader is seen hugging the driver while showering praise of appreciation on the honest taxi driver amidst tears.

“Thank you, brother, we have not been able to have sleep,” the woman, joined by her family and neighbours, is heard saying in the video.



