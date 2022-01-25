Asamoah Gyan gives Comoros standing ovation for performance against Cameroon

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan was awed by the performance Comoros in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Round 16 tie against host nation, Cameroon.



The African football legend was blown away by the passion and dedication shown by the The Coelacanths who were making their maiden appearance at the AFCON.



Despite being ravaged by injuries and COVID-19, The Coelacanths put up spirited display to concede just two goals against Cameroon.



Comoros spent over seventy minutes playing with a man down and had their regular left back in post as all three goalkeeper sent to the tournament were ruled out to injuries and COVID-19.

Gyan who has been undertaking punditry duties as Superspot gave the team a standing ovation and a round of applause for their performance.



He lauded them for displaying patriotism and pride in playing for their nation. He explained that such performances are not driven by tactics but rather sheer desire and hunger to make a country proud.



Asamoah Gyan also detailed why tactics are not always the answers to winning football matches.



"My philosophy, I think the coach is here to guide you. The coach does his formation, teaches you the basics but I think 70% will come from the players' mentality going into a game like this. Because when you are going into a game, sometimes tactics don’t even count, you just go there ‘I am going to beat you whether I’m going to punch your face to beat you” you have to do it. So going into a game like this tactics count, the coach gives you the basics but it’s more about mentality." He said on SuperSports.



