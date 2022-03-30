2
Asamoah Gyan hails Otto Addo's 'masterclass' in qualification over Nigeria

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan eulogize Otto Addo after masterminding the Black Stars qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar later this year.

The Black Stars held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw which secured them a spot at the Mundial in Qatar this year's after qualifying with 1-1 aggregate.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey opened the scoring of the decisive game after 10 minutes at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty to draw the Super Eagles level after a VAR decision in the 22nd minute.

After the game, the all-time topscorer of the Black Stars took to social media to commend Otto Addo, describing him as masterclass.

“Otto Addo. Masterclass” he tweeted.

Ghana is expected to know their group opponents on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have arrived in Ghana and will later in the day meet President Akufo-Addo.

