Asamoah Gyan holds talks with Sports Minister on Baby Jet U16 Tournament

Asamoah Gyan (middle) and Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif (right)

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif on Wednesday, May 31.

In a meeting held at the office of the Minister, discussions focused on the upcoming Baba Jet U16 tournament.



At the meeting, Hon. Mustapha Ussif commended Asamoah Gyan for coming up with the tournament.



According to him, the Baba Jet U16 Tournament is a good initiative and great foresight for the former skipper to think deeply about the development of grassroots football in Ghana and beyond.



The Minister assured Asamoah Gyan that the Ministry of Youth & Sports will support the course to ensure the tournament is successful.

The Minister said the tournament will provide a good platform for the youth to take advantage of the opportunity to showcase their talents and become exposed to the international community.



Speaking at the meeting, the manager of Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Anim Addo thanked the Sports Minister on behalf of the Black Stars legend for his pledge to support the tournament.



He said it is through collaboration that will help rejuvenate grassroots football and to help talented footballers across the continent to discover their God-given talent.



The 2023 Baby Jet U16 Tournament is scheduled to be held from June 6 to June 13 at the Cape Coast Stadium.