0
Menu
Sports

Asamoah Gyan hopes former club Liberty Professionals qualify for GPL next season 

Asamoah Gyan12121313133313112121212121 Asamoah Gyan, Ace footballer

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is hoping to see Liberty Professionals back in the Ghana Premier League next season.

The Scientific Soccer Lads were relegated from the domestic top-flight league after the 2019/20 season.

The Dansoman-based side had been in the league for decades producing a lot of talents for the various national teams.

Asamoah Gyan, a product of Liberty Professionals hopes to see the club promoted to the Ghana Premier League.

"Liberty Professionals is one of the best clubs in the country because the club has produced some great players. The likes of Michael Essien, myself, Sulley Muntari, Baffour Gyan among others," he told Footballghana.com

"So being relegated and coming back to the Premier League is something I am hoping to see happen and I think it will be a massive achievement for the club," he added.

Liberty Professionals will be hosted by Tema Youth in the Round of 26 games at the Tema Stadium next week Wednesday.

The Scientific Soccer Lads are tied on points with Tema Youth on the Division One League Table for Zone Three with 52 points.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win GPL
11 lawyers making name in parliament
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars
Assin North case: Tsatsu Tsikata's legal gymnastics will lose its elasticity – Gabby
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning