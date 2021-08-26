Asamoah Gyan hopes to be included in Ghana’s AFCON squad

Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan

Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan is hopeful of being included in Ghana’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in Cameroon next year.

Gyan is seeking to participate in his eighth straight Afcon, having featured in the last seven.



In the seven, Gyan made the semi-finals six times and played in two finals which the Black Stars lost to Egypt in 2010 and were defeated on penalties by Ivory Coast in 2015.



“I feel like I did my best. In football, anything can happen. I have been closer to it on so many occasions; I went to the final two times,” Gyan told 3Sports.



“2015 was our chance but we blew it away but I always believe in destiny. I did what I had to do to make sure Ghana wins it.”



The tournament is scheduled to start in January so Charles Akonnor’s squad should be announced by December.



Gyan doesn’t dispute that he is not at his best presently, but hasn’t given up as he knows there is more time for him to be considered for selection.

“There might be surprises, anything can happen. I may not be up now but you might see me in January who knows,” Gyan said.



The only thing missing from Gyan’s Ghana career is an international trophy. He has scored a record 51 goals and played 109 matches, which is more than any player.



And according to him, it is frustrating that he cannot boast of any trophy since his debut in 2003.



“Not winning it (Afcon) till now is a bit frustrating. I always ask myself why because I was in a generation that could have won the African Cup easily but sometimes I also tell myself that if I could not win it, somebody in my genes can win it.



“Personally, I am satisfied with what I have done. People may disagree but for those who understand football, they know,” he said.



The tournament, postponed twice due to wet weather concerns and Covid-19, will run from January 9 to 6 February 2022.