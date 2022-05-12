0
Menu
Sports

Asamoah Gyan inspired me growing up – Ghanaian forward Enoch Attah Agyei

Fafe06be Eea3 4067 A389 D14c621ed208 Enoch Attah Agyei

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Enoch Attah Agyei has disclosed he looked up to Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan while growing up as a young footballer.

The former Ghana youth star is currently without a club after parting ways with Horoya AC months ago.

Atta Agyei moved to Tanzanian giants Azam FC after a fabulous campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup with Ghanaian side, Medeama in 2016.

He subsequently joined Horoya AC after leaving the Tanzanian side.

But after close to three seasons, the 23-year-old has left the club.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the enterprising winger hailed Gyan’s qualities, indicating he looked up to him growing up a young footballer.

“Asamoah Gyan inspired me a lot, growing up as a young footballer. As a young player watching him, he was the person I looked up to but my role model is Hulk of Brazil” he said.

Atta Agyei had stints with Windy Professionals and Medeama before departing Ghana for greener pastures.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Know the hometowns and birth places of all Ghana’s presidents
Dr. Bawumia gifts viral ‘starboy’ taxi driver GH¢20,000
Here are 10 MPs with PhDs in Ghana’s 8th Parliament
Jessica Opare-Saforo suffers E-Levy deduction, goes berserk
The story of the former Black Stars captain who lost his wife to a GFA President
Trader in tears after taxi driver returned GH¢8,000 she left in his car
Kotoko and three other clubs whose formation were inspired by Hearts
Maybe he is not ready - GFA offer update on Salisu chase after Kurt Okraku's visit
Four Ghanaian business moguls who own football clubs
I am not happy with the economy – Gabby Otchere-Darko
Related Articles: