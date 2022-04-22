Asamoah Gyan invites former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi to his book launch

Asamoah Gyan with Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has paid a courtesy call on former Ghana Football Association President Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi to officially invite him to his book launch.

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan will launch his memoir on April 30 at the plush Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.



The former Sunderland star has had a storied footballing career that has taken him to various continents and played for various clubs across the world.



He is expected to detail how football took him from Liberty Professionals to Italy, France, UAE, China, and Turkey among others.



Gyan is also expected to speak about the three World Cups he helped Ghana qualify for in 2006, 2010 and 2014.



His numerous World Cup goals and the famous penalty miss against Uruguay is expected to among other things feature prominently in the autobiography.

While his seven African Cup of Nations appearances with two finals will also not be left out.



They say “Victory is always possible for the person who refuses to stop fighting” I presented an invitation to Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, fmr GFA boss. Thank you Sir for everything. wrote the striker on Twitter.



The former Black Stars captain has a good rapport with the former GFA President which dates back to when he was President of the Football Association from 2005 till 2018.



The occasion is expected to be graced by former footballers on the African continent with President Akufo-Addo and other dignitaries all expected.