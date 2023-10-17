Asamoah Gyan is my favorite Ghanaian player – Kwabena Kwabena reveals

Kwabena Kwabena (left) and Asamoah Gyan

High-life maestro George Kwabena Adu, known in showbiz as Kwabena Kwabena has labelled Ex-Ghanaian international Asamoah Gyan as his favourite Ghanaian player.

Gyan played for the Black Stars from 2003 to 2019 where he was capped 109 times and scored 51 goals before announcing his retirement in June 2023.



Asamoah Gyan, 37, also enjoyed a sterling career at club level where he played in the United Arab Emirates, England, Italy, France, India, China and Turkey.



According to the ‘Aso’ hitmaker, Gyan’s exploits with the national team from the 2006 and 2010 World Cup tournament is a huge milestone, adding that if he hadn’t been a musician, he would have chosen a career in football as Gyan was a role model.



“Asamoah Gyan is my favorite footballer of all-time in Ghana. If I wasn’t doing music actively, maybe I would have been playing football and Gyan would be one of my idols. Coming from World Cup 2006 up to 2010 and what he did in both tournaments, I say it is a major milestone which will take decades for any player to actually achieve such a feat”, he said on EVibes with Becky on Joy News.

“If we’ve not sat down to study, it's critical as a people, because of what he did for Ghana in both tournaments. For me, he will forever remain my biggest Ghana idol”, he added.



