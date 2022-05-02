2
Asamoah Gyan is my favourite Black Stars player - Jojo Wollacott

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jojo Wollacott recounts joyful of watching Black Stars in 2010 World Cup

Asamoah Gyan sends Ghana to World Cup quarter-finals with magnificent goal against USA

I still have some football in me - Asamoah Gyan rules out retirement

Black Stars goalkeeper, Joseph Wollacott, has named Asamoah Gyan as his favourite Black Stars player.

Wollacott said his choice is attributed to Gyan's performance at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

While recounting how he watched every Ghana match with his Black Stars shirt on, the English-born Ghanaian said for him, Asamoah Gyan was the star player.

"I would say Asamoah Gyan because of the 2010 World Cup. I can remember we all sat there at home with Ghana shirts on. The tournament was a celebration of Ghanaian culture and he was the star player," the Swindon Towns goalkeeper told Sahara football.

Asamoah Gyan ended the tournament as Ghana's top scorer with 3 goals, which was also the most goals scored by an African.

The former Sunderland striker guided Black Stars to the quarter-finals with a crucial extra-time goal against the USA in the round of 16.

Ghana then became the third African country to reach the last 8 of the World Cup tournament after Cameroon and Nigeria.

The West African powerhouse could not go beyond the quarter-final after being eliminated by Uruguay on penalties.

Asamoah Gyan, 36, is yet to announce his retirement. The last time he played for the Black Stars was in 2019.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
