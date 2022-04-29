0
Menu
Sports

Asamoah Gyan is one of the best strikers I have seen in my life - El Hadji Diouf

Video Archive
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Senegalese striker El Hadji Diouf has eulogized Asamoah Gyan ahead of his book launch.

The former Black Stars captain will be launching his book on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the nation’s capital, Accra.

The former Liverpool star will be joining other dignitaries from around the continent, including CAF President Patrice Motsepe and Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Adebayor, Austin “Jay Jay” Okocha and many others.

After arriving in the country, El Hadji Diouf has disclosed Gyan is one of the best strikers he has seen in his life.

“I have known many people for long as friends but Gyan is my brother. He is one of the best strikers I have seen in my life, he’s a legend and that’s why I came to support his book launch”

Gyan, who is currently without a club is the all-time leading goalscorer of the Black Stars, with 51 goals.

He represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

With six goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
5 personal facts about Jojo Wollacott you didn't know
Ghana would have won 2010 World Cup if I were the coach - Kwesi Appiah
NPP Chairman accused of defrauding constituents
Here are the five strikers Ghana could send to 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan shows off Adowa skills as Diouf arrives for book launch
Akufo-Addo cause of his own problems - Retired judge
Meet Imani Ayew, the only child of Abedi Pele who does not play football
Yul’s brother blasts a troll amidst marriage brouhaha
Assin North MP’s stay of proceedings dismissed
Two fake Police officers arrested during NPP primaries - Police
Related Articles: