Asamoah Gyan is right about Ghanaians not celebrating him enough – Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall artist, Stonebwoy

Musician Stonebwoy has backed Asamoah Gyan's claim that Ghanaians haven't celebrated him enough for his achievements.

Gyan recently stated on the Dentaa Show said Ghanaians haven't recognised him for all that he has accomplished in his career.



“No, I don’t think [Ghanaians] have celebrated me enough,” he said.



“There are a lot of people who come on social media to disrespect me. They say a lot of things but they know the truth.



“One thing about Ghanaians is they know the right thing, instead of them putting it out there, they will not do it. But when foreigners praise theirs, that is where they [Ghanaians] bring their star to compare.”



And Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals, has been backed by multiple award-winning Reggae Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

“What Asamoah Gyan said is true,” Stonebwoy stated in an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM.



“I think we can do better at celebrating people who have worked so hard to put Ghana on the map. It’s really important that we have to just deliberately focus on making sure that we sing people’s praise and give them the flowers they deserve.”



“It’s not going to start in Asamoah Gyan’s time only – people before him who have done well for the country deserve to be celebrated too. It’s a mindset we need to adopt.”



Gyan has been in the news since last week when he declared his desire to be part of Ghana's 2022 World Cup squad.