Asamoah Gyan makes debut SuperSports appearance

Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan marks his debut appearance on SuperSports today as a pundit for the clash between Morocco and Ghana today.

As reported by footballgahana over the weekend, the former Sunderland striker is one of top former Africa players assembled by SuperSports to share their expertise on games to be played during the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon.



The former Al Ain and Sunderland striker is not part of the Black Stars squad for the 33rd edition of the tournament.



Gyan last played for the senior national team during the 2019 AFCON in Egypt where the team exited at the Round of 16.



With the tournament scheduled to kick off on Sunday, Gyan has confirmed that he will be on Super Sports as a pundit during the tournament.



"Excited to be joining @SuperSportTVas a Pundit for their coverage of#AFCON2021 This has been in the works for some time and I am excited about the challenge," Gyan tweeted.

"Looking forward to sharing my knowledge on Africa's biggest football gathering together with other legends."



Today, Asamoah Gyan is making his debut appearance for Ghana’s opening game at the 2021 AFCON.







