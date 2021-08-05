Asamoah Gyan makes headlines as Ghanaians celebrate victory over USA in 4x100 relay

• Asamoah Gyan is in the trends after Ghana beat USA in the Men's 4x100 Relay
• Ghana’s 4x100 Relay Team are in the final of the 4x100
• Ghana’s quartet beat USA, Brazil, France and Denmark to the finishline
Ghana’s 4x100 Relay Team maybe the men of the moment but former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan is also making the headlines after the Ghanaian quartet beat the United States of America in the Men’s 4x100 relay event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Ghana’s 4x100 Relay Team which is made up of Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah, Sean Safo Antwi and Joseph Paul Amoah managed to secure a ticket to the final despite finishing fifth in the heats.
The Americans who were regarded as favourites to challenge for a medal missed out on the final of the men's 4x100 metres relay, finishing only sixth to Ghana who finished seconds ahead.
Ghana and Germany set new national records which secured them the fastest losers' spots in Friday's final.
Ghana's quartet team broke the national record of 38.12 seconds beating the USA, Brazil, France and Denmark to the finish line.
Although the Americans beat Ghana in the Men's 200m competed by Joseph Paul Amoah and the Men’s featherweight boxing, Ghanaians are excited knowing that they’ve beaten one of the world’s big teams at the Olympics.
Despite it being the day for the quartets, it is Ghanaian striker, Asamoah Gyan who appears to have taken over.
Gyan may have missed that decisive penalty against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa but his famous goal against the United States of America is one that still lingers in the minds of many followers of the sport.
As Ghanaian’s mark some famous sporting victories over the US in recent times it's Gyan’s stupendous strike that stands tall followed by the 2006 World Cup victory over the US team where Haminu Dramani and Stephen Appiah were on target.
Below are some of the things Ghanaians have been saying about Gyan and the 4x100 Relay Team
Asamoah Gyan is undoubtedly the best striker in the history of Ghana football.— Fixon Dennis (@fixondennis) August 5, 2021
pic.twitter.com/DLlfelKuyc
Go and see how the name Asamoah Gyan is being invoked for the sports-war against USA.@ASAMOAH_GYAN3 nya nkwa daa w'ate ???? pic.twitter.com/1bNSwhdY4o— Ayawaso Chief Whip???????? (@AyeBoafo6) August 5, 2021
Today dierr, agenda boys are using Asamoah Gyan to fight back. Eiii ???? pic.twitter.com/QUclb0NRRJ— Habour Sika⚓???????? (@melo_mylo) August 5, 2021
Asamoah Gyan will forever be remembered in the history books of Ghana because he missed a penalty that could have transformed Ghana ???????? into to a developed country pic.twitter.com/BJq0ByCfmX— OneMoney (@jayonemonie) August 5, 2021
The same ASAMOAH GYAN y’all been trolling for missing just a penalty. Lmaooo https://t.co/DFvTbsYIcw— Nuna????????❤️ (@___ethel_) August 5, 2021
As some US lady trigger Ghanaians de3 dem dey take Asamoah Gyan ein goal dey sub am ???? this country?? Hmmm https://t.co/lbbBSE5zBX— Special Prosecutor ???????????? (@PoundzPendragon) August 5, 2021
Chale.. Asamoah Gyan don't deserve the disrespect Ghanaians are showing him.— SHIZZY AYO (@shizzyayo1) August 5, 2021
Seriously, Asamoah Gyan is one of the best things that happened to Ghana. NO CAP!— GirlDem ???? (@blue_coke_) August 5, 2021
Apparently the best news in Ghanaian Sports since Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty ???? https://t.co/OSnwXGzzdd— hitman ????⁶ (@hit__n) August 5, 2021
